Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,458,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $598.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

