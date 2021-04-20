Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Update

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Herman Miller has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

