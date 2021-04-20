Holo (HOT) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $2.77 billion and $511.97 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.78 or 0.00645414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,158,310,031 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.