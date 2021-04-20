HYCON (HYC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $913,343.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $3.71 million and $913,343.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HYCON has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00148412 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,342,714 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,342,712 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

