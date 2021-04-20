Quant (QNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.84 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $492.87 million and $15.84 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $40.83 or 0.00072831 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002735 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

