Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.78.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.