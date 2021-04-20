Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after buying an additional 117,670 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after buying an additional 159,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after buying an additional 175,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after buying an additional 312,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.