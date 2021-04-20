Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,098 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 212,200 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on BVN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

