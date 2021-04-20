Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.