Marketfield Asset Management LLC Invests $5.49 Million in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 221,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up 3.7% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.