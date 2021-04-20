Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

