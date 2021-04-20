Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

