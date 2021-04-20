Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Boosted by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 2.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,078.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $184.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.55 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

