Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 497 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

