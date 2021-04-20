Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $274.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.