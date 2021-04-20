Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Textron by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 444,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

