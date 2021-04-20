Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chubb by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

