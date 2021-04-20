Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $418.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Shares of MA stock opened at $382.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

