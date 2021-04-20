Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Shares of GNTY opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $468.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. Insiders purchased 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216 over the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

