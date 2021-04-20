Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

