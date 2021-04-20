YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,760 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

Shares of FBHS opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

