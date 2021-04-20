YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

