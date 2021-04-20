Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $621.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

