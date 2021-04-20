Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 56 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,190.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

