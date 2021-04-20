YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

