Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,937.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.