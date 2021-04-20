NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $2.69 Average PT from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $1.75 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

