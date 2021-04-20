Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EADSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. Airbus has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $125.40.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

