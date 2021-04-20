Brokerages Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Target Price at $23.67

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of CVI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.