Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $462.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

