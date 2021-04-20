Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBERY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

