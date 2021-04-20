Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Drops By 24.0%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 196.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after buying an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,436,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

