YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

