Short Interest in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Grows By 26.6%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $15,189,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

