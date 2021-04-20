Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

