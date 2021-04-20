stETH Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00277408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,949.53 or 0.99904849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.11 or 0.00891230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00633291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

