Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 17,818 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 2.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

