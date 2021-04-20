Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

