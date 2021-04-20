Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ETJ stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

