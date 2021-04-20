KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.50.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.30 and a 200 day moving average of $287.76.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.