American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

