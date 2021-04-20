VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTSI. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VirTra has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VirTra at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

