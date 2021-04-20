Canaccord Genuity Boosts The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $77.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $72.33.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

