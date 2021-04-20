Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 193.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,713,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,224,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

