Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

AY stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

