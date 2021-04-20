Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YTRA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upped their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

