Country Trust Bank Sells 45 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.55 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

