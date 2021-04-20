KeyCorp Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,625.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,112.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,861.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

