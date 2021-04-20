Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded by B. Riley

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.