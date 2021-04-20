Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 2,348 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 87,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

